Rowesville woman arrested on drug charges

St. Matthews Police Department
A Rowesville woman was taken to jail after police found marijuana and amphetamines in her vehicle.
An officer stopped a silver Chevrolet Malibu driven by the woman for an expired license plate. The officer detected the smell of marijuana, and upon search of the vehicle, a bag was found containing 8.7 grams of marijuana and three pills of amphetamines.
She was transported to jail.
In an unrelated incident, an officer was conducting a business property check and observed an off-white vehicle with the engine running and the radio playing loudly with no driver in it. The officer observed a marijuana blunt in plain view. The driver, a St. Matthews woman, returned to the scene and an officer found she did not have a valid driver's license -- it was suspended and there was no insurance. Police seized one gram of marijuana; no other drugs were found.
The vehicle was towed.
