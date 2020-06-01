Rowesville woman arrested on drug charges
0 comments

Rowesville woman arrested on drug charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cops illustration

St. Matthews Police Department

A Rowesville woman was taken to jail after police found marijuana and amphetamines in her vehicle.

An officer stopped a silver Chevrolet Malibu driven by the woman for an expired license plate. The officer detected the smell of marijuana, and upon search of the vehicle, a bag was found containing 8.7 grams of marijuana and three pills of amphetamines.

She was transported to jail.

In an unrelated incident, an officer was conducting a business property check and observed an off-white vehicle with the engine running and the radio playing loudly with no driver in it. The officer observed a marijuana blunt in plain view. The driver, a St. Matthews woman, returned to the scene and an officer found she did not have a valid driver's license -- it was suspended and there was no insurance. Police seized one gram of marijuana; no other drugs were found.

Men cited for drug, firearm violations in St, Matthews

The vehicle was towed.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News