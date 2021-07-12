Rowesville man accused of having a chop shop, growing marijuana

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Rowesville man is facing multiple charges after special agents and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office searched a Buckstrand Lane property where he was allegedly living in a camper on July 2.
David Matthew Perry, 36, with addresses also in Adams Run and Dorchester, is facing charges of operating a chop shop, possession of ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more, first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and criminal conspiracy.
During the multi-agency search of the property, law enforcement officers allegedly found a partially disassembled four-wheeler in a storage building at the rear of the residence.
According to the incident report, 2003 red Honda four-wheeler was stolen in 2019 from a Summerville man.
Authorities also allegedly found a green Honda four-wheeler that appeared someone had attempted to paint it white.
The owner of the residence wasn’t able to show law enforcement officers the title to the four-wheeler, so they took possession of it until the owner of the four-wheeler is confirmed, the incident report states.
Deputies met Perry inside of a camper, which a Bonneau woman allegedly reported stolen.
Deputies claimed they found a large amount of assorted ammunition under Perry’s mattress and two ballistic vests under his bed. Authorities alleged that the vests didn’t belong to Perry and that he wasn’t allowed to possess ammunition.
They also claim Perry had a potato cutter and a knife sharpener that didn’t belong to him, the report states.
Further searching allegedly yielded a bag of marijuana on a nightstand. A woman inside of the camper allegedly claimed ownership of the marijuana.
At the rear of the camper, law enforcement allegedly found a 2-foot-tall plant capable of producing about a pound of marijuana, according to warrants.
Near the camper, deputies also allegedly found a green Honda four-wheeler with an obliterated VIN number.
Deputies issued a citation to the woman for simple possession of marijuana. According to the incident report, she also has an active warrant with the state of Georgia for an alleged narcotics violation of probation, the report states.
Additional arrests in the case may be forthcoming.
If convicted, Perry may face up to 10 years in prison.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg motel manager and his wife woke up to the sound of gunfire while they slept in a bed behind the lobby early Saturday morning.
Around 1:35 a.m., gunfire rang out with seven bullets striking the windows and front door of the lobby/office area of the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 John C. Calhoun Drive, according to the incident report.
Two of the bullets came through their bedroom wall. The couple was not physically injured.
The ordeal was captured on video surveillance.
A Public Safety officer redacted a large portion of the incident report.
In other reports:
- An Orangeburg man reported on Saturday that someone stole tools from his truck that was parked at a business on Boulevard Street. The value of the tools is $800.
- Someone stole a burgundy Ford F150 from a McLees Alley business in Orangeburg on July 8. The truck is valued at $5,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD