Rowesville man accused of having a chop shop, growing marijuana

Deputies claimed they found a large amount of assorted ammunition under Perry’s mattress and two ballistic vests under his bed. Authorities alleged that the vests didn’t belong to Perry and that he wasn’t allowed to possess ammunition.

They also claim Perry had a potato cutter and a knife sharpener that didn’t belong to him, the report states.

Further searching allegedly yielded a bag of marijuana on a nightstand. A woman inside of the camper allegedly claimed ownership of the marijuana.

At the rear of the camper, law enforcement allegedly found a 2-foot-tall plant capable of producing about a pound of marijuana, according to warrants.

Near the camper, deputies also allegedly found a green Honda four-wheeler with an obliterated VIN number.

Deputies issued a citation to the woman for simple possession of marijuana. According to the incident report, she also has an active warrant with the state of Georgia for an alleged narcotics violation of probation, the report states.

Additional arrests in the case may be forthcoming.

If convicted, Perry may face up to 10 years in prison.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety