Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Somebody stole a rollback truck and the car that was strapped to it.

The theft was reported on Tuesday.

The 2005 white Chevrolet 7500 rollback truck, with a 2007 gray Dodge Caliber strapped to the trailer, had been parked by Carolina Rides LLC to the side of Dukes Street for about two days before someone stole them.

The rollback truck has “Son of Towing” printed on the driver’s and passenger’s doors in blue paint.

The report didn’t list an estimated value for the two vehicles.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

In Bowman, a Foliage Street woman reported that she’d let her nephew borrow her 2005 green Cadillac for nearly a year and he’s not returned it when she’s asked for it.

He last told her it was inoperable. She’s since had trouble reaching him.

The Cadillac is valued at $5,000.