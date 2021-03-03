Rock Hill man accused of having stolen car in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies took a 37-year-old Rock Hill man into custody Tuesday afternoon after residents in the Hickory Hill Road area reported seeing someone run through several yards, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Witnesses reported the man and a woman got out of a 2000 blue Ford Contour, which was left near the intersection with Binnicker Bridge Road.
The vehicle was reported stolen in York County.
Deputies located the female passenger at a nearby gas station.
She said they got out of the vehicle when it ran out of gas. She told deputies she didn’t know the vehicle was stolen, the report said.
The man allegedly admitted that he stole the vehicle from another man so that he could purchase narcotics.
He told deputies that he was on probation and had been using narcotics, the report states.
Deputies charged the man with the misdemeanor crime of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $2,000 or less. He’s also accused of a probation violation.
In unrelated reports on Tuesday:
* An Elloree woman reported that she purchased ammunition from an online company based in Texas back on Dec. 15, 2020.
She said someone cashed her $37.28 check, but the ammunition was never shipped.
She said an investigator in Texas asked her to file a report with local law enforcement.
• The following items were reported stolen from a Macedonia Drive property: an air conditioning unit, a stove, a refrigerator, a water pump, a heater condenser and a stove hood.
The items are valued at $3,000.
• Someone stole the following items from an unsecured residence on Searse Road in Orangeburg: a 65-inch Vizio flat screen television, a Nintendo switch, a desktop Dell computer, a Sony PlayStation4 gaming console and a 32-inch Roku television.
The items are valued at $1,718.
• A 1983 14-foot aluminum Dura jon boat with an attached outboard motor was stolen from a Willie Road property. The property owner last saw it there six weeks ago. It is valued at $2,000.
