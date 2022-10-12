Robbery victim has empty wallet in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Whaley Street man reported he was working on a handgun when a gunman approached him and demanded cash around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The man told the gunman he didn’t have any cash.

The gunman demanded to see the man’s wallet and the man showed it to him.

The man said the gunman never pointed a weapon at him, but the man saw that he had a weapon with him.

The gunman ran from the scene.

In an unrelated report, officers detained three juveniles at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds following two fights on Saturday, according to an incident report.

The detained juveniles included two 16-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy, the report states. They were released to their parents.

The fights broke out around 11 p.m.

As an officer attempted to detain the 12-year-old boy, “Multiple other juveniles grabbed my arm and attempted to pull me away” from him, the officer wrote in his report.

The officer also claims that as he detained one of the 16-year-old girls, another 16-year-old girl interfered. The second 16-year-old girl was detained moments later.

Officers, deputies and S.C. Highway Patrol troopers assisted with crowd control.

Another officer noted that she heard seven gunshots coming from the Whaley Street area as she arrived at 11:06 p.m., but witnesses denied seeing anyone shooting any weapon.

Officers determined the gunshots were in the jurisdiction of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone forced their way into a Second Street home in Santee on Tuesday and stole the following items: a .38-caliber Charter Arms snub-nose revolver, 30 hydrocodone pills, 30 promethazine pills and $80 in cash.

The value of the stolen items is $590.