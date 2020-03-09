RMC to pay $1.1M in death; 7-year-old died following crash in 2018

Grant said the child was entrusted to Keith Alexandra Ragin without his mother’s knowledge.

“He was entrusted to Mr. Ragin because Mr. Ragin had a son who was a childhood friend of Kavontea’s, so the lady allowed Kevontea to ride back home with Mr. Ragin and the other little boy,” Grant said.

Ragin strapped his son and Shuler in the front seat of the vehicle before he drove to Orangeburg on a wet highway.

Ragin lost control of his vehicle, which overturned into a ditch near Frolic Meadows Lane.

Of the three occupants in the vehicle, Shuler was the only one who was ejected, Grant said.

According to the lawsuit, Orangeburg County EMS was contacted at 9:50 p.m. and they arrived at 10:07 p.m.

When they arrived, Shuler was in the back of an SUV with an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy rendering aid.

“When Orangeburg County EMS showed up they did notice that Kavontea had an injury to his shoulder,” Grant said.

Twenty minutes later, they left the scene with a severely injured Shuler and transported him to RMC – but without using lights, sirens – “they just transported him to the hospital,” Grant said.