Firearms stolen from pickup in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole three firearms out of an unsecured 2015 Ford F350 parked at a Deer Crossing Road location in Orangeburg on Friday morning.
A friend went outside and saw an unknown male running toward a wooded area while carrying the firearms, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The thief stole a black 12-gauge Beretta 686, a 410-gauge CZ400 and a bronze 12-gauge Beretta A400.
The firearms are valued at $5,750.
In other reports:
• Someone burglarized a Tatum Road home in Cordova on Friday and stole $100 in cash, a 12-gauge pump action shotgun and a black Taurus Judge revolver.
The value of the stolen guns and cash is $1,850.
• A man staying at the Quality Inn & Suites at 3671 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg discovered Friday that someone stole items from the unsecured trunk of his 2020 black Honda Accord Sport, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The thief took a pair of sneakers, a sneaker bag, ZSTAT 12-inch speakers with box, car cleaning supplies, a laptop computer with a carrying bag and a pen/stylus for an electronic tablet.
The items are valued at $3,820.
