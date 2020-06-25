Rifle fire started shootout;15 shell casings found after incident; shooters sought

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information on the shootout at the corner of U.S. Highways 301 and 176.

An employee of El Cheapo’s, located at 5290 Five Chop Road, heard loud gunshots as she was taking out the trash at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

She said a black Toyota Camry had pulled up to pump three and one of the occupants went into the store to buy cigarettes. The occupant then returned to the car.

A tan Dodge Durango drove past the Camry and someone inside the Durango started shooting a rifle at a passenger door of the Camry, she said.

Two males from the Camry exited and opened fire at the Durango.

The Durango fled and the Camry chased after it.

When it was over, deputies found 15 shell casings and broken glass where the Camry was parked.

Gas pump number two was hit by a bullet. It is valued at $2,000.

The entire shootout was captured on the store’s video surveillance system.

The sheriff’s office said that no one is believed to have been injured and a motive has not yet been determined.