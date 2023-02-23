Astronomers Uncover , Massive Galaxies , Near the Dawn of the Cosmos. 'The Independent' reports that astronomers have observed what they believe to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang. . According to a team out of Swinburne University of Technology, the observation suggests the early universe had a stellar fast-track that created these "monsters.". While older galaxies have been observed before, what surprised scientists about these mega-galaxies was their size and maturity. While most galaxies in this era are still small and only gradually growing larger over time, there are a few monsters that fast-track to maturity. , Ivo Labbe, lead researcher at Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology, via 'The Independent'. Why this is the case or how this would work is unknown, Ivo Labbe, lead researcher at Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology, via 'The Independent'. 'The Independent' reports that these galaxy observations came from the first data set collected by NASA and the European Space Agency's $10 billion Webb telescope. . The revelation that massive galaxy formation began extremely early in the history of the universe upends what many of us had thought was settled science, Joel Leja, Pennsylvania State University, via 'The Independent'. It turns out we found something so unexpected it actually creates problems for science. It calls the whole picture of early galaxy formation into question, Joel Leja, Pennsylvania State University, via 'The Independent'. According to Pennsylvania State University’s Joel Leja, it's possible that a few of the massive objects might actually be supermassive black holes. All six of the objects observed, whether galaxies or black holes, look to weigh billions of times more than our sun, with one of them weighing 100 billion times more.
Students and staff were evacuated from Bamberg’s Richard Carroll Elementary School in the early afternoon Thursday after someone reported a possible safety concern, according to Bamberg Police Chief James Smoak.
The school is located at 1980 Main Highway and serves 640 students from pre-K through the sixth grade.
Smoak said officials believe, “no legitimate threat was made to the school,” but decided to get it checked out as a precaution.
Bamberg County School District Superintendent Dr. Dottie Brown said, “Richard Carroll Elementary School evacuated today following multiple phone calls from parents and others voicing their hearing about a potential bomb threat.
“While there was no direct, credible threat made to the school, students and staff were all evacuated safely out of an abundance of caution.”
At 2 p.m., the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrived with a couple of dogs trained to sniff out any type of suspicious devices or substances. It later cleared the school.
SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said the school was searched thoroughly by the agency’s Bomb Squad at the request of the Bamberg Police Department.
“SLED encourages communities across South Carolina to remain vigilant and report any information regarding school threats to local law enforcement,” Wunderlich said.
