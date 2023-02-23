Students and staff were evacuated from Bamberg’s Richard Carroll Elementary School in the early afternoon Thursday after someone reported a possible safety concern, according to Bamberg Police Chief James Smoak.

The school is located at 1980 Main Highway and serves 640 students from pre-K through the sixth grade.

Smoak said officials believe, “no legitimate threat was made to the school,” but decided to get it checked out as a precaution.

Bamberg County School District Superintendent Dr. Dottie Brown said, “Richard Carroll Elementary School evacuated today following multiple phone calls from parents and others voicing their hearing about a potential bomb threat.

“While there was no direct, credible threat made to the school, students and staff were all evacuated safely out of an abundance of caution.”

At 2 p.m., the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrived with a couple of dogs trained to sniff out any type of suspicious devices or substances. It later cleared the school.

SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said the school was searched thoroughly by the agency’s Bomb Squad at the request of the Bamberg Police Department.

“SLED encourages communities across South Carolina to remain vigilant and report any information regarding school threats to local law enforcement,” Wunderlich said.