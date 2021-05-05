Reward offered in Santee shooting death

A $1,000 reward is being offered in the drive-by shooting that killed a 43-year-old Cameron woman and injured a 3-year-old boy.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Midlands Crimestoppers are seeking the people responsible for shooting a Santee home at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 20. The home is on the 500 block of Resort Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Shirley Isaac on the living room floor, unconscious and bleeding from her neck, according to an incident report.

In a back room, a 3-year-old boy was wrapped in a blanket with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Other adults and children were in the home when the shooting occurred.

Bullets struck the rear windshields of a 2005 tan Mazda Tribute and a 2015 gray Dodge Challenger parked at the scene.

Midlands Crimestoppers says a “cash reward up to $1,000 is offered for any tip that leads to an arrest in the case.”

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is asked to call Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Crimestoppers also has the P3 Tips app, or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

