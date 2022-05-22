Reward offered in child’s death; Orangeburg prayer vigil planned

A prayer vigil will be held Monday evening in Orangeburg to support the family and friends of slain 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter of Woodford.

In addition, the Black Law Enforcement Alliance announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Hunter’s death.

The vigil will take place at 6 p.m. Monday outside of the Orangeburg County Courthouse, located at 1406 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.

The organizers are the BLEA, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Speak Life Enterprises, according to Marq Claxton of the BLEA.

Claxton announced that a coalition of clergy, community leaders, activists, business owners, elected officials and civic organizations will participate in the vigil.

“The coalition is calling for the community at-large to take a more active role in bringing the killer(s) to justice,” Claxton said.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone fired a gun multiple times from a vehicle into Hunter’s home in the late night hours of Friday, May 13.

Hunter was sitting on the couch when a bullet struck and killed him.

The sheriff’s office is seeking Joshua Devon Pettus as a person of interest in the shooting. The Neeses man is described as a 29-year-old Black male.

Pettus has not been called a suspect.

Anyone who has information on the crime or Pettus’ location is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

