Reward offered for tips on missing 99-year-old Denmark man

Law enforcement officers are continuing their search for a missing 99-year-old Denmark man.

On Monday, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division announced that a cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Solomon Ray was last seen at his Voorhees Road home sometime between Jan. 14 and Jan. 18, but he’s not been seen since.

Investigators believe that someone has information about Ray’s disappearance, but has been hesitant to contact law enforcement.

Officials are asking anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, to contact Crimestoppers.

Ray is a Black male who stands 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 160 pounds and has a thin build and a balding head of gray hair.

He was last seen wearing dark grey dress pants, a dark grey button-up felt blazer with red and black pinstripes, brown dress shoes and possibly a dress hat.

Ray is hearing and vision impaired.

To report tips about Ray’s disappearance, call Crimestoppers at 1-843-554-1111. All callers will be kept anonymous.