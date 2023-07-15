COLUMBIA -- A little more than a week after being convicted of murdering his wife’s lover, Greg Leon, a prominent Midlands restaurant operator, died Friday night at a local hospital, WIS-TV and other media outlets are reporting.

Leon was found hanging in his cell around 12:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

He was transported to Prisma Health where he died just before midnight, WIS reported.

Leon was incarcerated at Kirkland Correctional Institution. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on July 6, 2023 for the murder of 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016, after discovering Santos and his wife in the back seat of a truck.