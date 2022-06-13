Restaurant, home shot in Bamberg

The Bamberg Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred over the weekend.

Bullets damaged a restaurant, two vehicles and a home, but no one was physically injured.

The first shooting took place around 1:15 p.m. Friday at 108 Bell Street, the location of Raider’s Alley.

The owner of the restaurant was in the kitchen preparing food for three male patrons, according to an incident report.

The three got into a heated discussion about a business deal, according to the owner. He claimed they left the restaurant without paying for their $100 order.

One of the patrons allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired five shots into the entry way of the restaurant and three shots into the restaurant owner’s car.

The damage is estimated at $500.

The second shooting took place around 5:15 a.m. Saturday at a Lacey Street home.

A man and women were in a bedroom when shots rang out, an incident report states.

Officers found a bullet hole in the bedroom window and the side of the house leading into the bedroom closet.

One of the bullets struck the trunk and fuel tank of a Kia Optima that was parked in the yard.

Fuel began to leak from the tank, causing officers to call for the Bamberg Fire Department as a precaution.

Officers located nine shell casings at the scene.

If anyone has information about the shooting incidents, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.