Reports: Rolex, cash stolen at Santee rest area

Two different men said a man stole from them Wednesday at the Interstate 95 rest area near Santee, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident reports.

The first victim was a 67-year-old Illinois man who stopped at the rest area late Wednesday morning.

The victim said he entered a card game with a white male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 300 pounds.

The 6-foot man offered a double-or-nothing deal, but insisted on inspecting the Illinois man’s $7,000 Rolex.

The Illinois man took his watch off. The 6-foot man took the watch and fled, according to a report.

The Illinois man attempted to chase the 6-foot man, but said he was blocked from doing so by four white males.

The subjects left in a maroon, four-door Nissan Altima with North Carolina plates, according to the report.

A little under half an hour later, an 86-year-old Florida man said a 6-foot man stole his wallet and $1,500 in cash and ran off with four other while male subjects in a four-door maroon Nissan Altima.