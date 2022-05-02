Reports: Burglars strike after Orangeburg stores lose power

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Burglars targeted two discount stores in Orangeburg on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first incident took place at the Dollar General, located at 3275 Saint Matthews Road.

An employee locked the front doors at 9:55 p.m. Friday. Then the power went out, an incident report said.

Employees heard someone knocking on the rear door.

One of the employees took the money drawer to a secure location within the building.

An unknown male came to the front door and tried to get inside.

Deputies searched for clues around the perimeter of the building and discovered someone intentionally shut off the electricity.

They also noticed pry marks on the back door.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

Deputies responded to an alarm call at Family Dollar, located at 2429 Russell Street, at 4 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they noticed the left front glass door was shattered and that someone had disabled the electricity to the store from the outside.

They also noticed damage to the back door.

Deputies found 24 lighters outside of the store as well as two packs of Dove soap and a six-pack of Reebok socks.

Deputies claimed they weren’t able to reach the key holder, but patrolled the building throughout the shift

When a deputy checked a little while later, he noticed the lighters, soap and socks weren’t there anymore.

Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

In unrelated reports:

• Someone stole a 2005 gray Ford F-150 pickup from a Holstein Road residence in Bowman on Friday.

There was hunting gear and a Hellcat firearm inside of the truck.

The steel gate at the residence was also broken. The damage is estimated at $2,500.

The truck was recovered in North.

The value of the stolen items, including the truck, is $5,000.

• A 2015 blue Nissan Juke was stolen from a Fairview Road residence in Orangeburg.

It was reported missing on Friday.

The value of the Juke is $13,768.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.