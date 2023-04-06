An unmonitored yard fire burned an unoccupied trailer nearby last week, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The fire started in the backyard of 2449 Russell Street just before 5 p.m. March 30.

A man was helping clean up the yard and started a debris fire on the east side of the single-wide trailer, the report said.

ODPS reported the man stepped away from the fire and the fire spread to the trailer.

When ODPS firefighters arrived, the trailer was about 50 percent involved with fire.

The fire was under control less than 30 minutes later.

The value of the property and contents was estimated at $6,000. The fire proved to be a total loss for it all.

An Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services employee was nearby and assisted ODPS.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol assisted with traffic control.