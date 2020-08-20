Report: Women pistol-whipped, robbed in Orangeburg

Orangeburg
Two women say they were pistol-whipped and robbed by two men and two women at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to an ODPS incident report.
The victims say they were walking on John C. Calhoun Drive near Elmwood Avenue when four vehicles began to follow them.
One of the women said four people jumped from the vehicles. Three were brandishing guns.
She told police the four people began kicking her and her friend.
One of the gunmen pointed a gun at her temple and threatened to shoot her.
The gunmen then pistol-whipped the women on their heads, the report states. One took a red Adidas shoulder bag from one of the women.
The women requested Orangeburg County EMS. Emergency personnel escorted the women to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole 73 cartons of cigarettes from a store in the Providence community near Holly Hill.
Deputies responded to an alarm call at Hutto Food Mart at 1182 Good Farm Road just before 5 a.m. Thursday.
They discovered the roll-up door was raised and the front entrance glass shattered.
It appeared someone rummaged through the store’s office and stole dozens of cartons of cigarettes: 30 Newport, 12 Marlboro, 10 Winston, six Pall Mall, six Doral, four L&M, two Salem, two Camel and one Kool.
The value of the stolen cigarettes is $4,174.
In an unrelated report, a Gramling Road man discovered Wednesday that numerous tools were stolen from his shed.
The following tools were stolen: a Craftsman chainsaw, a Stihl weed trimmer, a Husqvarna leaf blower, an MTD self-propelled push lawnmower, an MTD tiller and a 2.5-gallon air compressor with hose.
The value of the stolen items is $1,480.
