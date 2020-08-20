Report: Women pistol-whipped, robbed in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Two women say they were pistol-whipped and robbed by two men and two women at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to an ODPS incident report.

The victims say they were walking on John C. Calhoun Drive near Elmwood Avenue when four vehicles began to follow them.

One of the women said four people jumped from the vehicles. Three were brandishing guns.

She told police the four people began kicking her and her friend.

One of the gunmen pointed a gun at her temple and threatened to shoot her.

The gunmen then pistol-whipped the women on their heads, the report states. One took a red Adidas shoulder bag from one of the women.

The women requested Orangeburg County EMS. Emergency personnel escorted the women to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole 73 cartons of cigarettes from a store in the Providence community near Holly Hill.