Report: Woman tries to strike man with car, causes damage

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
A Gaston man reported that a woman tried to strike him with her car and caused damage to his vehicle and home.
On Dec. 15, the man reported that after a verbal argument, a woman attempted to hit him with her car, striking his 2017 Dodge Charger, causing $3,500 damage to the left side. In another attempt to hit him, she struck the garage wall and went into the living room and bathroom causing $9,000 damage. Warrants will be requested.
In other reports:
• On Jan. 22, a Gaston man reported that his chrome with black handle .38 Smith & Wesson pistol in a black holster was stolen from the glove box of his 2018 Dodge Journey. The value of the weapon is $200.
• On Jan. 22, a man reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and removed $15 in change and $10 in cash, two gift cards and a Bluetooth car adapter, valued at $100.
• On Jan. 22, a Swansea man reported that someone went into his truck and stole a black semi-automatic Glock Model G42 .380-caliber and a black Ruger Model 22/45 .22-caliber with a suppressor. The value of the items is $650.
• On Jan. 15, an employee of Marathon Gas Station at 1584 Old State Road, Gaston, reported an unknown black male stealing money from the register and driving off in a newer model grey SUV headed toward Columbia. The perpetrator came to the register with an item to purchase and when the register drawer was opened, he grabbed money from the register drawer and left.
• On Jan. 16, an employee of Thermal King at 30 Sonntag Drive, Swansea, reported that someone cut a large hole in the back fence and loaded tools alternators, oil, and freon on the shop golf cart and drove it to the hole on the fence. The motor oil and freon were taken and all else was left on the cart. The value is $500.
• On Dec. 16, a North man reported that his green 1994 Ford Mustang had broken down the day before. When he came to get it the next day, it was gone. The car is described as having a black cloth convertible top, a 5-speed manual transmission, and 5-star rims. The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
St. Matthews Police Department
• On Jan. 4, a St. Matthews woman reported a person trying to open and look into her mailbox. She said when she asked what he was doing, he stated that he was looking for his mail. She said she told the suspect, a St. Matthews man, to leave her property. She then called the police. When an officer arrived, the suspect had left. The suspect had been evicted from the property a couple of weeks ago.
• On Jan. 12, an officer observed a black Nissan Altima disregard a stop sign at the intersection of Calhoun Road and Herlong Avenue. The vehicle was driven by an Orangeburg woman. When the officer approached the car, she smelled the odor of marijuana. When asked for her driver's license, she produced a beginner's permit. A search was conducted of her and the male passenger, an Orangeburg man, in which was found a clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be marijuana and a black cannister containing ‘roaches.’ The woman was cited for simple possession of marijuana and disregarding a stop sign and the man was charged for possession of marijuana.
• On Jan. 16, an officer stopped a white Nissan sedan driven by a St. Matthews woman for an expired license plate due to insurance cancellation. The vehicle was towed and the woman was cited for driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.