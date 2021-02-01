Report: Woman tries to strike man with car, causes damage

• On Jan. 16, an employee of Thermal King at 30 Sonntag Drive, Swansea, reported that someone cut a large hole in the back fence and loaded tools alternators, oil, and freon on the shop golf cart and drove it to the hole on the fence. The motor oil and freon were taken and all else was left on the cart. The value is $500.

• On Dec. 16, a North man reported that his green 1994 Ford Mustang had broken down the day before. When he came to get it the next day, it was gone. The car is described as having a black cloth convertible top, a 5-speed manual transmission, and 5-star rims. The vehicle is valued at $5,000.

St. Matthews Police Department

• On Jan. 4, a St. Matthews woman reported a person trying to open and look into her mailbox. She said when she asked what he was doing, he stated that he was looking for his mail. She said she told the suspect, a St. Matthews man, to leave her property. She then called the police. When an officer arrived, the suspect had left. The suspect had been evicted from the property a couple of weeks ago.