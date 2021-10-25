Report: Woman’s neck broken in beating in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A woman suffered a broken neck and multiple other injuries after a man allegedly beat her with a bottle of Hennessey liquor, according to an ODPS incident report.
The woman went to her ex-boyfriend’s home 3 a.m. Sunday, the report said.
She claims he locked the door behind her and said, “I’m going to teach you about lying” before he “bludgeoned her with a Hennessey bottle several times.”
She fell to the floor to cover her face and the man allegedly “began to pull her by her hair and legs into the hallway,” the report states.
She also claims he threatened, “I’m going to kill you, b - - - -, where is my gun?”
He allegedly kicked her in the back.
The woman told officers the man began to look for his pistol, but couldn’t retrieve it.
Once he noticed she didn’t move, she heard him close the front door and screen door and knew he’d left, the report said.
The woman said she managed to get up and look through the peephole and watched as the man left the scene in his truck.
She then ran to her car and eventually got help.
While at the Regional Medical Center, X-rays showed she had a fractured cervical spine.
An ambulance transported the woman to a Charleston hospital for further assessment and treatment.
She also had several lacerations to the back of her head and extreme swelling to the right and left sides of her face.
The incident is under investigation.
In a separate incident, someone reported hearing shots fired at Club Atlantis, located at 1022 Chestnut Street, on Saturday around 2:40 a.m.
Officers didn’t find anyone with gunshot injuries or shell casings in the parking lot.
The parking lot was full of patrons, the report said. Officers broke up a fight.
The club is in the jurisdiction of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, but ODPS officers assisted at the scene because the sheriff’s office didn’t have any deputies in the area at the time, the report states.
ODPS fully redacted three additional pages of the report.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole the following items from a Cannon Bridge Road home in Cordova on Friday: a Craftsman mini-bike, a pressure washer and two red battery jump boxes.
The items are valued at $950.
In other reports:
• Someone stole $2,100 and a gold teeth out of a 2003 Honda Accord parked on Coburg Lance in Orangeburg.
The theft took place on Friday.
The value of the stolen cash and teeth is $2,700.
• A 12-gauge Stevens shotgun and a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver were stolen from a Freedom Road home in Branchville.
The theft was reported on Saturday.
The value of the stolen items is $850.
