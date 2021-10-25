Report: Woman’s neck broken in beating in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman suffered a broken neck and multiple other injuries after a man allegedly beat her with a bottle of Hennessey liquor, according to an ODPS incident report.

The woman went to her ex-boyfriend’s home 3 a.m. Sunday, the report said.

She claims he locked the door behind her and said, “I’m going to teach you about lying” before he “bludgeoned her with a Hennessey bottle several times.”

She fell to the floor to cover her face and the man allegedly “began to pull her by her hair and legs into the hallway,” the report states.

She also claims he threatened, “I’m going to kill you, b - - - -, where is my gun?”

He allegedly kicked her in the back.

The woman told officers the man began to look for his pistol, but couldn’t retrieve it.

Once he noticed she didn’t move, she heard him close the front door and screen door and knew he’d left, the report said.

The woman said she managed to get up and look through the peephole and watched as the man left the scene in his truck.