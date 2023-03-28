Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman claims her boyfriend punched her while she was driving early Monday. She needed medical attention, according to an incident report.

The woman told officers that she picked up her boyfriend near his mother’s house on Rowe Street after midnight.

They began to argue after he got in the car, she said. While they were at the intersection of Glover Street and Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, her boyfriend allegedly punched her in the face.

She exited her car and her boyfriend got into the driver’s seat, the report said.

She called for help.

When officers arrived, they discovered the woman’s white T-shirt was covered in blood.

She had injuries to her face and lips. She complained of her nose and fingers hurting.

Orangeburg County EMS took her to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment. She received care for her wounds, which included getting stitches, the report states.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office located the woman’s unoccupied car on the 1900 block of Charleston Highway in Orangeburg.