Report: Woman cut in fast food argument in Orangeburg

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Orangeburg woman needed medical attention for a knife wound after cancelling a fast food order on Thursday night, according to a police incident report.
The woman went to a restaurant drive-through with her father and a friend.
The woman became tired of waiting for the food, so she cancelled the order.
The three returned to an Ellis Avenue residence. The father began to curse the woman and argue with her about cancelling the order, the report said.
The woman locked herself in a bedroom, but her father allegedly entered and punched her.
Two people tried to intervene but were not successful, the report said.
The father allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the woman on the left side of her head before leaving.
The woman was treated by medical personnel at the scene, the report states.
In separate incident, a Blackville man reported his Enterprise rental vehicle was stolen Thursday night from the Dodge's gas station on Old Edisto Drive.
The man said he left the 2020 silver Chevrolet Malibu running with the key fob inside when he went inside the store.
When he came out ten minutes later, the vehicle was gone, the report states.
The man said two guns and two mobile phones were inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
The vehicle is valued at $30,000. The guns and phones are valued at $1,350.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff's Office
An Orangeburg woman reported her Dena Lane shed was broken into Tuesday. The shed was unsecured, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Items stolen include a Dewalt table saw, a Works pressure washer, a Toro leaf blower, a Dewalt tool box and a Craftsman handsaw.
The items are valued at $1,120.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.