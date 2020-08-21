Report: Woman cut in fast food argument in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman needed medical attention for a knife wound after cancelling a fast food order on Thursday night, according to a police incident report.

The woman went to a restaurant drive-through with her father and a friend.

The woman became tired of waiting for the food, so she cancelled the order.

The three returned to an Ellis Avenue residence. The father began to curse the woman and argue with her about cancelling the order, the report said.

The woman locked herself in a bedroom, but her father allegedly entered and punched her.

Two people tried to intervene but were not successful, the report said.

The father allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the woman on the left side of her head before leaving.

The woman was treated by medical personnel at the scene, the report states.

In separate incident, a Blackville man reported his Enterprise rental vehicle was stolen Thursday night from the Dodge's gas station on Old Edisto Drive.