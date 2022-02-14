Report: Woman beaten, robbed by juveniles in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 40-year-old woman needed medical attention after she was beaten and robbed by two juveniles Saturday night, according to an ODPS incident report.

The woman said she was walking near Lindale Street and Riggs Street around 8 p.m. when she was jumped and beaten by two juveniles.

The woman said one of the juveniles punched her in the face and the other kicked her from behind, causing her to fall.

As she was on the ground, the juveniles kicked her and beat her, she said. One of the juveniles tried to take her jewelry without success.

The woman said the juveniles took her iPad.

The woman said she was helped up by a Good Samaritan and her fiancé was contacted about the incident, according to the report.

In a separate incident, a Malibu Drive woman said her apartment was broken into sometime over the last week.

Groceries, a box of coats and jewelry were stolen. The items were valued at about $1,625.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A Eutawville woman claims someone shot at her Sunday morning when she went to help a friend move from a Vance home, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The woman alleges she was backing out of the driveway of a Mill Creek Road home when a female pulled out a handgun and fired at her.

The woman said the bullet went through the front passenger’s side window and mirror of the vehicle. She drove off to safety and called 911.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg woman reported her blue 2006 Cadillac sedan was stolen Friday night from her Cue Street home.

The woman said the car did not have insurance, was not registered and did not have a license plate.

The value of the car is about $4,000.

• An Orangeburg man said someone stole his 2003 Mercury Mountaineer from his Hilton Street residence on Friday night.

The car is valued at $3,200.

• Someone broke into a property on Snapdragon Court in Cope and stole a water heater, faucets and cabinets with a total value of $3,000.

• A Belleville Road home was broken into Friday night.

Items stolen include a power saw and grandfather clock.

The value of stolen items was $3,305.

• An Orangeburg man claims his ex-girlfriend stole money from him because their relationship turned sour about two weeks ago, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man alleges his ex transferred $2,200 from his credit card to his checking account. He says she then transferred the money, plus $940 from his savings account and $300 from his checking account to her own account.

