Report: Unlocked car stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole an unlocked 2013 gray Ford Focus in Orangeburg on Wednesday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A woman said she left the Focus parked, with the keys inside, at the Express Wash at 471 Charleston Highway.

The car was stolen as the woman walked to a nearby business to get quarters to use at the car wash.

A deputy asked the woman why she left the keys inside of the Ford and walked away from it.

She told the deputy that she’s from Sumter and she leaves her keys in her Ford all the time, the report states.

The deputy told her that Sumter and Orangeburg have the same types of crimes and it’s “never OK to leave keys in an unattended vehicle and walk to another location,” the report states.

The Ford is valued at $2,500.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone stole the following items from an unsecured 2015 gold Ford Fusion parked at a Fair Street residence on Wednesday morning: a blue with cream stripes book bag, yoga pants, a pair of jeans, a sweater and a key to the Fusion.

The value of the items is $830.

In an unrelated report, someone stole the following items from a gray BMW parked on Middleton Street sometime between Monday and Wednesday: a black pocketbook, a black wallet and a 9 mm Ruger handgun.

The value of the stolen items is $1,150.

