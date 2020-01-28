Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Two gunmen attacked a man and a woman with pepper spray during a home invasion in Holly Hill, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man said he was in the living room of his Bass Drive home when someone forced open the front door at 9 p.m. Monday
A gunman wearing a mask came in and stated, “Give it up.” The gunman attacked the man with pepper spray and hit him in the head with a gun.
The gunman then walked down the hall. The man went into a bedroom.
The man told deputies he heard gunshots.
The woman told deputies that she was in a separate bedroom when a gunman grabbed her by her hair and attacked her with pepper spray.
Deputies noticed a man, later identified as 31-year-old from St. George, with an injury to his head and laying on the floor of the den.
Deputies also discovered two firearms nearby.
A deputy removed a loaded magazine out of the injured man’s front hoodie pocket.
He noted the man was also wearing a mask.
The woman told deputies the other gunman fled the scene.
The man and woman declined treatment by EMS, but EMS transported the injured 31-year-old man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The criminal investigations division is handling the case.
In a separate incident, an Orangeburg woman is being treated for stab wounds to her arms and swelling to her face after a man allegedly stabbed and punched her multiple times early Monday morning at a residence on Belleville Road, according to an incident report.
You have free articles remaining.
One of her family members called law enforcement at 12:29 p.m., nearly 10 hours after the incident.
The injured woman said that she waited to call law enforcement because she was scared of her attacker.
She said that the father of their child became angry when he saw a text message from another male.
She claimed he struck her multiple times with a closed fist in her face, strangled her, kicked her in the stomach and stabbed her multiple times with a knife.
Deputies said she had puncture wounds to her arms, a contusion to her lip and swollen eyes. Her right eye was nearly swollen shut, the incident report states.
EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone broke into a Stonewall Jackson Boulevard business to gain access to another business.
An employee of Rent-A-Center reported Saturday that a glass window was shattered. In addition, there were two holes in the drywall of the showroom.
In a rear room, the employee showed officers where holes were made in the drywall to gain entry.
The business is missing a 12-inch Apple MacBook laptop computer, an Asus laptop computer, an HP laptop computer, a Lenovo laptop computer, a Dell laptop computer, three Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles and a Sony PlayStation 4.
The neighboring business also had damage where the burglar gained entry in order to access Rent-A-Center.
The damage at that business is estimated at $2,500.
The value of the stolen electronics is $3,047.
In a separate incident, a Fletcher Street woman reported Saturday morning that someone stole her 2003 dark blue Honda Accord.
She told officers she’d left it unsecured, according to an incident report.
The vehicle is valued at $4,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.