Report: Three gunmen rob Orangeburg man

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Three armed men robbed an Orangeburg man of his HTC phone and $800 in cash as he walked home just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man told deputies that he was taking a path from Rustic Street to his backyard when the robbery occurred.
Three men armed with semi-automatic handguns surrounded the man and ordered him to the ground.
The man said one of the gunmen called out his name while telling him to get to the ground.
The robbers took off on foot in an unknown direction.
In unrelated reports:
• A woman reported on Friday afternoon that someone stole her red Whirlpool washing machine and dryer from a storage unit locate on North Road.
The washer and dryer are valued at $1,700.
• A woman’s car was stolen and later involved in a crash, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Someone stole the 2001 silver Honda Accord from a gas station on Bamberg Road in Orangeburg early Saturday.
The woman said a friend called her around 3 a.m. to tell her that the vehicle was unoccupied and apparently involved in a collision on S.C. Highway 4.
The S.C. Highway Patrol confirmed that her vehicle had been involved in a collision there.
The value of the vehicle is $1,500. Damages to the vehicle are estimated at $3,000.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone shot a vehicle as the driver turned from Magnolia Street onto Buckley Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.
The driver reported that as he passed the first set of apartments on Buckley Street, a vehicle drove toward him.
Before he passed the vehicle, he saw the flash from a firearm muzzle coming from inside of the vehicle.
He told officers he heard about three gunshots and an additional five shots as he continued driving.
There was traffic on the roadway due to a nearby house party.
As a result of the gunfire, the driver’s 2014 grey BMW 328 sustained one bullet hole in the lower portion of the front passenger door, another in the passenger side skirt and the passenger rear tire was punctured.
Officers located six .45-caliber shell casings on the ground along the area where the man reported that the gunshots occurred.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2001 Honda Civic coupe from Carolina Ride Auto Sales, located at 1046 John C. Calhoun Drive.
An employee reported the theft on Saturday afternoon.
Officers determined that the vehicle matched the description of one that was involved in a collision earlier in the day.
The vehicle is valued at $10,000.
• Someone stole a St. Matthews woman’s 2013 brown Nissan Altima that she’d left unlocked with the engine running in the Orangeburg Plaza parking lot at 2060 Columbia Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The vehicle is valued at $23,000.
