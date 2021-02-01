Report: Three gunmen rob Orangeburg man

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Three armed men robbed an Orangeburg man of his HTC phone and $800 in cash as he walked home just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man told deputies that he was taking a path from Rustic Street to his backyard when the robbery occurred.

Three men armed with semi-automatic handguns surrounded the man and ordered him to the ground.

The man said one of the gunmen called out his name while telling him to get to the ground.

The robbers took off on foot in an unknown direction.

In unrelated reports:

• A woman reported on Friday afternoon that someone stole her red Whirlpool washing machine and dryer from a storage unit locate on North Road.

The washer and dryer are valued at $1,700.

• A woman’s car was stolen and later involved in a crash, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Someone stole the 2001 silver Honda Accord from a gas station on Bamberg Road in Orangeburg early Saturday.