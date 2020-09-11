Report: Thief shot at hotel security guard; catalytic converter thefts reported in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A would-be thief shot at a hotel security guard around 5 a.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The guard, who works at the Hampton Inn on Citadel Road, told deputies that he saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the nearby Tru by Hilton.

He said a man was trying to take a catalytic converter.

The guard walked across the parking lot and attempted to make contact with the man.

The guard said he began to follow the man, who “turned around and discharged his firearm in his direction.”

The guard then returned fire with his duty weapon, the report said. The man entered a black Ford Expedition and fled.

Attempts to locate the man and vehicle were unsuccessful.

Deputies made contact with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division about the shooting incident due to the armed guard having a license through the state agency.

The incident remains under investigation.

