Report: Thief shot at hotel security guard; catalytic converter thefts reported in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A would-be thief shot at a hotel security guard around 5 a.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The guard, who works at the Hampton Inn on Citadel Road, told deputies that he saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the nearby Tru by Hilton.
He said a man was trying to take a catalytic converter.
The guard walked across the parking lot and attempted to make contact with the man.
The guard said he began to follow the man, who “turned around and discharged his firearm in his direction.”
The guard then returned fire with his duty weapon, the report said. The man entered a black Ford Expedition and fled.
Attempts to locate the man and vehicle were unsuccessful.
Deputies made contact with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division about the shooting incident due to the armed guard having a license through the state agency.
The incident remains under investigation.
In other reports:
• The owner of Gray’s Automotive, located at 3702 Bamberg Road, discovered at 8 a.m. Thursday that someone cut catalytic converters from the following three vehicles: a 1995 green Toyota Tacoma, a 1991 white Chevrolet Corsica and a 1997 black GMC Sierra.
The value of the catalytic converters is $1,200.
• Someone stole catalytic converters from six vehicles at Edisto Brake and Lube, located at 102 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, sometime on Thursday.
Deputies collected a blade for a reciprocating saw and a ratchet with attached socket from the site.
Catalytic converters were stolen from the following vehicles: a 1995 Ford F150, a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria, a 2005 Chrysler 300, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2016 Ford F450 and a Volvo XC90.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $7,000.
• A 17-year-old accidentally shot his left foot with his mother’s pistol around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The teen told deputies that he was “playing with his mother’s pistol and planned on taking it outside and shooting it,” the report states.
He changed his mind and walked back inside their Bowman Branch Highway home. He then accidentally shot himself in the foot.
His older brother took him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
• Someone stole a forklift from Lee’s Sausage Company, located at 1054 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
The owner noticed it was missing when he arrived at the business just after 6:30 a.m.
Security footage shows two unknown men removing the Hyster forklift from the rear of the building.
The forklift is valued at $5,000.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Two Douglas MacArthur Street apartment units were damaged by gunfire around 4:30 a.m. Friday. No one was injured.
A resident of one of the units told police that she was watching television when she heard gunshots close to her front door, according to an ODPS incident report.
She heard a vehicle speed away.
Her front glass door was shattered by gunfire and a bullet also struck the front passenger fender of her vehicle.
Her neighbors were sleeping when the sound of gunfire woke them up. Their apartment sustained “multiple gunshots.”
One of the residents of that apartment is a 5-year-old boy.
Officers located a 9 mm shell casing from the grass near the road.
