Report: Teen playing with gun accidentally shoots Orangeburg woman

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg woman was accidentally shot by a 17-year-old male playing with a loaded weapon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The incident happened on Center Street in Bowman just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
The woman was standing next to the door of a red vehicle while the 17-year-old was inside. He allegedly pointed a loaded weapon at her in a playful manner and the gun discharged.
After the gun discharged, the 17-year-old fled the scene, the report said.
The woman also left the scene because she didn’t “know Bowman.”
She ended up at the Sonoco gas station at the intersection of Stonewall Jackson Boulevard and Charleston Highway where she called for help.
Orangeburg County EMS arrived and treated her for a laceration to her abdomen and burns to her left forearm.
In a separate incident, a gas station employee allegedly locked a beer shoplifter in a bathroom until deputies arrived, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The employee of the Shell station at 110 Chestnut Street reported the incident just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The employee alleged the woman had been inside of the business a few hours before and stole a can of Budweiser.
The woman returned. The employee reported watching her as she went to the cooler, took a beer and went into the bathroom.
Once the woman was inside of the bathroom, the employee locked the door so she couldn’t get out, the report said. The employee then called for law enforcement.
A deputy asked the woman if she had any beer in her purse. She denied it, but the deputy located it as he searched her purse, the report said.
After checking with a dispatcher, the deputy learned that the woman had been placed on no trespassing notice by that business.
The deputy charged her with shoplifting and trespass after warning.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Police have taken two dogs to the veterinarian and issued a woman a citation, according to an incident report.
Officers received a call Thursday morning about a small blonde and white dog running loose with an embedded collar.
When they arrived, they saw the small dog in front of a home and a medium-sized brown dog tethered to a chain behind the home, the report said.
The officers alleged the two dogs had embedded collars. One of the dogs was tethered by a chain with the chain serving as his collar, the report said.
Both dogs were friendly and not aggressive.
The woman told officers the small dog doesn’t belong to her, but she does own the medium-sized dog.
She said the medium-sized dog was tethered by a chain because it kept breaking its collars and running loose, the report said.
The officer issued the woman a citation for misdemeanor count of ill-treatment of animals.
He also noted that officers had visited the woman’s home previously due to a dog allegedly tethered to a tree. She was also cited that time, the report states.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.