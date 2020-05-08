Report: Teen playing with gun accidentally shoots Orangeburg woman

The employee alleged the woman had been inside of the business a few hours before and stole a can of Budweiser.

The woman returned. The employee reported watching her as she went to the cooler, took a beer and went into the bathroom.

Once the woman was inside of the bathroom, the employee locked the door so she couldn’t get out, the report said. The employee then called for law enforcement.

A deputy asked the woman if she had any beer in her purse. She denied it, but the deputy located it as he searched her purse, the report said.

After checking with a dispatcher, the deputy learned that the woman had been placed on no trespassing notice by that business.

The deputy charged her with shoplifting and trespass after warning.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Police have taken two dogs to the veterinarian and issued a woman a citation, according to an incident report.

Officers received a call Thursday morning about a small blonde and white dog running loose with an embedded collar.