Report: Siblings stole $28,000 from a man in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A man claims a woman and her brother robbed him of $28,000 cash on Friday at the Palmetto Inn & Suites, located at 826 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The man was visibly upset and repeated to officers, “They robbed me. They took my money.”

After he was able to calm down, the man explained that he’d cashed a worker’s compensation check for $30,000 on Thursday.

He stayed overnight with the woman and another person at the motel.

The next morning, the woman allegedly forced the man to place his duffel bag into her brother’s car. The bag only contained $28,000 because the man spent $2,000 on Thursday night.

The woman’s brother allegedly drove off after the man put the duffel bag into the car.

The man claims the woman set him up for the robbery.

Investigators are reviewing the motel’s surveillance video for clues.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The following items were stolen from a home and shed on Rupaul Road in Orangeburg on Saturday: three push lawnmowers, three extension cords, three plastic containers, an air compressor, a weed trimmer, a silver lawnmower trailer, a battery charger and cleaning supplies.

The items are valued at $2,080.

In other reports:

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1997 Honda Accord parked at a St. Matthews Road residence in Orangeburg on Friday. The Honda’s owner reported that someone also stole the car’s registration from the glove compartment. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• A red and white EZ-GO golf cart was stolen from a yard on Water Tank Road in Neeses on Saturday.

The value of the golf cart is $4,700.