Report: Shots fired as Orangeburg man chases down stolen car

• Someone broke into a 2020 Honda Accord Sport at a River Drive residence in Rowesville during the early morning hours on Saturday, according to an incident report.

The thief stole the following items: two pairs of Adidas Yeezy v.1 sneakers, a gold necklace, a silver necklace, a stainless steel necklace and a bag of clothes.

The value of the stolen items is $2,190.

• A Swansea man discovered his stolen 1998 Ranger bass boat in the woods off Ladybug Road in Neeses on Friday morning, according to an incident report.

Someone took the stolen boat to the woods after stripping it of valuable components.

The man reported the theft on May 17 to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

As Orangeburg County deputies investigated the boat’s appearance in the woods, they also located a truck that had been reported stolen.

The value of the boat is $10,000.

• Someone stole a disabled 2000 red Ford Explorer from the side of Interstate 26 eastbound between mile markers 142 and 145 someone between May 16 and Friday morning, according to an incident report.

The value of the vehicle is $5,000.