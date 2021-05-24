Report: Shots fired as Orangeburg man chases down stolen car

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man says three people fired shots at him and a friend as they tried to chase down his stolen 2016 Chevrolet Impala, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man and his friend were riding in a Dodge Challenger at 1 a.m. Saturday when they spotted the stolen Impala on Bruin Parkway near Magnolia Drive.
When the pair attempted to chase down the Impala, the driver and two passengers inside allegedly opened fire on the pair.
Five bullets struck the Challenger: one in the front windshield, passenger front window, left rear tire, roof and right rear quarter panel.
No one was physically injured during the incident.
Estimated damage to the Challenger is between $15,000 and $20,000.
In unrelated reports:
• Someone opened fire near a Goff Avenue residence around midnight Saturday.
Two people were inside their bedrooms when gunfire erupted. A bullet came through the wall of one of the bedrooms.
Deputies recovered a hollow point projectile in the hallway of the residence.
Neither resident was physically injured.
• Someone broke into a 2020 Honda Accord Sport at a River Drive residence in Rowesville during the early morning hours on Saturday, according to an incident report.
The thief stole the following items: two pairs of Adidas Yeezy v.1 sneakers, a gold necklace, a silver necklace, a stainless steel necklace and a bag of clothes.
The value of the stolen items is $2,190.
• A Swansea man discovered his stolen 1998 Ranger bass boat in the woods off Ladybug Road in Neeses on Friday morning, according to an incident report.
Someone took the stolen boat to the woods after stripping it of valuable components.
The man reported the theft on May 17 to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
As Orangeburg County deputies investigated the boat’s appearance in the woods, they also located a truck that had been reported stolen.
The value of the boat is $10,000.
• Someone stole a disabled 2000 red Ford Explorer from the side of Interstate 26 eastbound between mile markers 142 and 145 someone between May 16 and Friday morning, according to an incident report.
The value of the vehicle is $5,000.
• A man was cutting grass at a Ninety Six Road residence in Neeses around noon Friday when he spotted someone driving off in his 1994 gold and maroon GMC 1500 pickup.
The truck had a black trailer attached with two Husqvarna trimmers, one ECHO leaf blower and various hand tools.
The value of the stolen items is $7,960.
• A Melbourne, Florida couple noticed Friday morning that someone stole their 6-foot-by-8-foot trailer and other items from the parking lot of the Holiday Inn on Sleep Inn Road in Orangeburg.
The stolen trailer contained a 2010 Kawasaki Mule, various household items, boxes of tools, a metal gas can, a plastic gas can, a 10-foot A-frame ladder and a 6-foot A-frame ladder.
The items are valued at $13,325.
