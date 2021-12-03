Report: Salads tossed in Calhoun County; ton of lettuce kits found on edge of road

A California transport company is facing a fine after one of its drivers allegedly dumped 1.17 tons of salad kits in Calhoun County on Nov. 21.

A concerned citizen reported seeing a tractor-trailer parked and side salads strewn along the edge of Old Sandy Run Road just after 4 p.m.

MON SRA Transport of Modesto, California, is now facing a $1,000 fine for alleged illegal dumping of over 500 pounds. Calhoun County officials also plan to charge the company for the resources used to clean up the scene.

The total of the fine and invoice is $3,053.86.

A Calhoun County invoice says it took six employees, working at a rate of $25 an hour, to clean up the littered lettuce.

The invoice also bills the transport company for $74.29 in garbage bags, the cost to mail a certified letter and the miles traveled to haul the salads away.

A spokesperson for the transport company said the driver is “very, very sorry for it.”

She said the driver claims he delivered a truckload to a site, but the people who unloaded the truck at the previous destination left several pallets of bagged salad kits in the trailer.

He allegedly told her that he tried to call a site where he could dispose of the salad kits, but wasn’t able to reach anyone.

“The dump was closed. He threw all the boxes over there,” she said.

The driver allegedly told her that he was running late to another pickup site for a load. She said he was a new driver.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022 before a Calhoun County magistrate.

