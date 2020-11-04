Report: Person broke into Orangeburg home while children inside, mother away

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man said, “Y’all don't know what it's like to owe money to a drug dealer,” according to the report.

The woman said she was typing on her phone and he took it away. He then left the residence but informed her that "I'm going to pick you off next,” the report said.

The woman said he left the scene in a white pickup truck with a woman driving.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone shot an Orangeburg couple’s home and a vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to an ODPS incident report.

They were not injured in the shooting.

The couple heard two loud pops outside their Ellis Avenue home around 4:50 a.m. They looked outside but did not see anybody or a vehicle.

About an hour later, they found shell casings.

ODPS officers later found two shell casings in front of a Mitsubishi Galant and one in front of a Ford Mustang.

A bullet entered the front windshield of the Mustang and another struck the wiper blade and cracked the front windshield of the Mitsubishi, according to the incident report.