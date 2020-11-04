Report: Person broke into Orangeburg home while children inside, mother away

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone broke into a Brown Street home Tuesday while children were inside and their mother was at work, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The Human Resources Department at the woman’s workplace informed her that she should contact her children immediately. Her attempt was unsuccessful, according to the report.
Upon arriving at her home, the woman was informed by the children that they heard noise coming from the woman's bedroom.
Entering the bedroom, the woman noticed the side door that led to the outside was open, the bed was flipped and dresser drawers were opened.
It did not appear any items were missing, according to the report.
In a separate incident report, a 62-year-old Cope woman was robbed at gunpoint in her home Tuesday afternoon.
The woman said she was in bed in her Binnicker Bridge Road residence around 6:44 p.m. while her husband was out hunting.
She said a male entered the bedroom with a brown Mossberg Patriot .270 Winchester Bolt action rifle and pointed it at her.
The man demanded $40, saying he would kill her if she didn’t provide it, the woman said.
The man said, “Y’all don't know what it's like to owe money to a drug dealer,” according to the report.
The woman said she was typing on her phone and he took it away. He then left the residence but informed her that "I'm going to pick you off next,” the report said.
The woman said he left the scene in a white pickup truck with a woman driving.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone shot an Orangeburg couple’s home and a vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to an ODPS incident report.
They were not injured in the shooting.
The couple heard two loud pops outside their Ellis Avenue home around 4:50 a.m. They looked outside but did not see anybody or a vehicle.
About an hour later, they found shell casings.
ODPS officers later found two shell casings in front of a Mitsubishi Galant and one in front of a Ford Mustang.
A bullet entered the front windshield of the Mustang and another struck the wiper blade and cracked the front windshield of the Mitsubishi, according to the incident report.
Two bullets also hit the air conditioning unit of the residence. A wall in a bedroom was also hit.
The damage is valued at $550.
