Report: Orangeburg woman woke up in bathtub beaten, bruised

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman woke up in a bathtub with multiple bruises and a swollen right eye on Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies noted the woman had bruises on both shoulders, both legs, the back of her neck and the left side of her face.

Orangeburg County EMS checked the woman out at the scene, but she declined their transportation to the Regional Medical Center.

The woman alleged that a male forced her into a white Ford F-150 truck around 3 a.m. Friday at the Econo Lodge motel on John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.

The man took her to the home they share.

The next thing she remembered was waking up in a bathtub with a swollen right eye.

When she woke up, the man allegedly assaulted her with a belt and locked her inside of the bathroom.

The woman called deputies on an old cellphone she found after she was sure the man left, the report said.

A witness provided law enforcement with a written statement about what he heard during the incident.

In other reports: