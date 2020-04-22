Report: Orangeburg woman woke up in bathtub beaten, bruised

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg woman woke up in a bathtub with multiple bruises and a swollen right eye on Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies noted the woman had bruises on both shoulders, both legs, the back of her neck and the left side of her face.
Orangeburg County EMS checked the woman out at the scene, but she declined their transportation to the Regional Medical Center.
The woman alleged that a male forced her into a white Ford F-150 truck around 3 a.m. Friday at the Econo Lodge motel on John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.
The man took her to the home they share.
The next thing she remembered was waking up in a bathtub with a swollen right eye.
When she woke up, the man allegedly assaulted her with a belt and locked her inside of the bathroom.
The woman called deputies on an old cellphone she found after she was sure the man left, the report said.
A witness provided law enforcement with a written statement about what he heard during the incident.
In other reports:
• A Neeses woman says she was punched in the head when she refused a man’s flirtatious advances, according to an incident report.
The woman reported that an unknown man began to flirt with her at about 11 p.m. Friday at the Citgo gas station, located at 2744 North Road.
They began to argue.
The woman went to the restroom. When she exited it, the man allegedly punched her in the head and then fled the area.
• A golf cart and trailer were stolen from a repairman’s Cannon Bridge Road home in Cordova, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The owner reported that he took his 1994 Texton EZ GO golf cart to the home for repairs. He discovered it was gone when he went to the repairman’s home Friday to retrieve it.
The repairman said that he noticed the golf cart and trailer went missing about two days earlier, but figured the owner retrieved it, the report said.
The golf cart and 5-foot-by-8-foot trailer are valued at $2,900.
