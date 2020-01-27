Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg woman says a man almost cut her fingers off with a machete, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman told deputies she got into an argument in a Mels Court yard with the man at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
She claimed the man picked up a machete and swung it at her, striking her in the forehead.
He allegedly swung a second time and struck her left hand, almost cutting her fingers off, the report states.
The deputy wrote in his report that the woman, “could not advise more due to her saying she was beginning to get light-headed and then having a seizure while myself and other deputies were on scene.”
He went on to write, “As we were waiting on EMS to arrive to the scene, the victim was losing a lot of blood during the time frame of us arriving before EMS arrived to render more aid. I did observe a deep gash to the victim’s forehead and also to her fingers on her left hand.”
Witnesses told deputies they saw the assault take place.
They told deputies that a family member broke up the altercation.
Some men took the machete from the man and he took off running, the report states.
One of the witnesses told deputies that the man stated that he was upset because the woman hadn’t been home in two days.
The criminal investigation division is handling the case. No one been charged yet.
In other reports:
• An 18-year-old man is undergoing medical treatment for a gunshot wound he received outside Koast 2 Koast Bar and Lounge at 2426 Old Edisto Drive at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.
He told deputies that he arrived at the location to celebrate his birthday, but he heard shots ring out before he even entered the club, the report states.
He realized he was shot and asked his cousin to transport him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The case remains under investigation.
• A Bleakley Street woman reported that that several shots were fired into her home at 9:55 p.m. Sunday.
No one was injured even though three shots entered the home.
The woman said a young man told her that individuals were shooting at each other from their vehicles.
Both of her vehicles were damaged by gunfire.
A vehicle at a neighbor’s home was also damaged by gunfire.
• An employee of Pure Gold Gentleman’s Club at 7719 Five Chop Road in Santee says she was robbed by two gunmen in the parking lot, according to an incident report.
The employee called deputies at 4:38 a.m. Sunday.
She said that as she walked to her vehicle, she saw one of the gunmen standing by the passenger door. She started to walk slower.
Another gunman walked up behind her. He ordered her to walk to her car and open the door, the report states.
He then ordered her to give him all of the money in her bag.
After she gave him the bag, she asked them if she could have her personal belongings back.
He then looked inside the bag and asked for her Social Security card.
She told him that she didn’t keep that card with her.
He then became upset and threw the cards out of her pocketbook.
The two gunmen left by foot toward Five Chop Road and “disappeared into the darkness,” the report states.
