You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Report: Orangeburg wife alleges husband strangled her
0 comments
breaking

Report: Orangeburg wife alleges husband strangled her

{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Clarendon Street woman is recovering from injuries after her husband allegedly strangled her on Wednesday morning, according to an incident report.

Around 9 a.m., deputies responded to the Orangeburg home where they saw a woman “had a small amount of blood coming from her neck,” the report states.

The woman told deputies that she and her husband got into an argument because she had to go to work and he wanted to go fishing, instead of staying home and watching a minor child they share in common.

She said during the physical altercation, the child witnessed it, but then retreated to the living room and hid, the report states.

Shots fired at 86-year-old’s Santee home

She told deputies she wants to press charges because she fears for her life and their child’s safety.

She told deputies that before her husband broke her cellphone and then left the residence driving a green Jeep Cherokee.

She noted that she’d also filed a report with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety alleging that her husband assaulted her about a month ago.

Four charged after Bamberg County home invasions

In an unrelated report, a Yellow Jasmine Road woman nearly lost $2,000 when her estranged husband attempted to transfer it from her bank account to his, she alleges, according to a report.

She reported the incident to deputies at 4:25 p.m., but noted that the incident took place on March 23.

She noticed the unusual activity on her account on March 24, she said, and then reached out to her bank.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

The bank canceled the attempted transaction and placed the $2,000 back into her account and assigned a fraud investigator.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News