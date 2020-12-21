Report: Orangeburg mother, 2-year-old injured in attack

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg mother says she and her 2-year-old daughter were injured by her ex-boyfriend, according to an ODPS incident report.

The mother had a laceration under her left eye, a swollen cheek, swollen left arm and a small cut and the 2-year-old sustained small scratches and bruising on her forehead, the report said.

The mother told officers that she heard a noise inside of her home at 8 a.m. Saturday.

When she investigated the noise, she noticed her ex-boyfriend had allegedly entered through the back door.

The mother ran to get her child so they could leave the home. She claims her ex-boyfriend then began hitting her in the face and kicking her as she was holding her child.

The child was injured as a result, the report said.

The woman and child were able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call for help, the report states.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the mother and child to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

