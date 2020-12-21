Report: Orangeburg mother, 2-year-old injured in attack

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg mother says she and her 2-year-old daughter were injured by her ex-boyfriend, according to an ODPS incident report.
The mother had a laceration under her left eye, a swollen cheek, swollen left arm and a small cut and the 2-year-old sustained small scratches and bruising on her forehead, the report said.
The mother told officers that she heard a noise inside of her home at 8 a.m. Saturday.
When she investigated the noise, she noticed her ex-boyfriend had allegedly entered through the back door.
The mother ran to get her child so they could leave the home. She claims her ex-boyfriend then began hitting her in the face and kicking her as she was holding her child.
The child was injured as a result, the report said.
The woman and child were able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call for help, the report states.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the mother and child to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The case remains under investigation.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Two people stole two catalytic converters from vehicles at Dukes Harley Funeral Home, located on Columbia Road.
Support Local Journalism
Around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, a funeral home employee noticed two people in the funeral home’s parking lot.
The pair ran toward Columbia Road.
At 2:30 p.m., that the funeral home owner discovered that the catalytic converters were stolen from a black Lincoln Town Car limousine and a 2005 gray Ford F-350 passenger van.
The property’s video surveillance system captured the theft.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,200.
In other reports:
• A Santee woman discovered Friday that someone stole a catalytic converter off of her 2016 Ford F-150 truck.
She told deputies that she’d parked her truck at an Old Number Six Highway location around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. She discovered the theft when she returned to the vehicle Friday.
It is valued at $450.
• Someone stole a pistol out of a vehicle and attempted to cut a catalytic converter out of another vehicle parked at a Bair Road residence, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Home surveillance video showed an unknown man wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and white sneakers entering a Kia Soul at 5:28 a.m.
The man stole a .22-caliber semi-automatic Taurus handgun.
Also, it appeared the unknown man attempted to remove the catalytic converter from a 2009 Kia Rondo. However, he was unable to do so because the front exhaust brackets were welded in two different spots on the exhaust system, the report states.
The value of the stolen pistol is $500 and the value of the damaged catalytic converter is $500.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.