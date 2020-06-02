Report: Orangeburg man shot while trying to find marijuana dealer

A 23-year-old man was shot as he was allegedly trying to find a marijuana dealer, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
The man is receiving medical treatment. The shooter is not yet in custody.
The incident happened in the area of Edisto Avenue and Waring Street just after 3 a.m.
The man’s girlfriend told officers that she went with him to buy marijuana, the report said. They used a phone app to find directions to the dealer.
As they approached a stop sign at Edisto Avenue and Waring Street, a dark sedan with at least three occupants pulled up beside them.
The boyfriend said, “That’s them right there.”
The dark sedan pulled in front of her boyfriend’s vehicle as though the driver was trying stop it from driving off.
A male with a black bandana tied around his mouth quickly exited the driver’s side of the sedan, she said.
The male raised a pistol.
The woman yelled to her boyfriend, “Go baby, go. He got a gun!”
At that point, the male began shooting into the front of the vehicle.
The boyfriend drove past the sedan as someone continued to shoot at his vehicle.
Shortly after leaving the scene, the boyfriend said that he’d been shot, but he wasn’t going to stop until he got to a relative’s house on Alva Street.
Once there, she called 911.
EMS transported the boyfriend to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also on the scene and directed officers to a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra that had bullet holes in the trunk, passenger rear fender and driver’s side of the front windshield.
The incident remains under investigation.
