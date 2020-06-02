Report: Orangeburg man shot while trying to find marijuana dealer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old man was shot as he was allegedly trying to find a marijuana dealer, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The man is receiving medical treatment. The shooter is not yet in custody.

The incident happened in the area of Edisto Avenue and Waring Street just after 3 a.m.

The man’s girlfriend told officers that she went with him to buy marijuana, the report said. They used a phone app to find directions to the dealer.

As they approached a stop sign at Edisto Avenue and Waring Street, a dark sedan with at least three occupants pulled up beside them.

The boyfriend said, “That’s them right there.”

The dark sedan pulled in front of her boyfriend’s vehicle as though the driver was trying stop it from driving off.

A male with a black bandana tied around his mouth quickly exited the driver’s side of the sedan, she said.

The male raised a pistol.

The woman yelled to her boyfriend, “Go baby, go. He got a gun!”

At that point, the male began shooting into the front of the vehicle.