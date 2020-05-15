Report: Orangeburg man robbed of stimulus money

• Construction materials were stolen Thursday from a Eutawville residence under renovation.

The materials stolen from the Sabrina Lane residence include several sheets of roofing, about three rolls of wire fencing and a weed trimmer.

The items are valued at about $2,100.

• Someone burglarized a Five Chop Road car wash and service station Wednesday night.

The owner of Busy Bees car wash and service station reported about $1,200 worth of items was stolen from the business, including six Volvo wheels, three Jeep wheels, three used car batteries, two impact guns and one Chrysler wheel.

• An Orangeburg man said he got into an argument with a woman. He claims he was later attacked Thursday morning by her brothers.

The man was at a Baugh Street residence when one of the brothers allegedly forced his way inside and assaulted him, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man said two other men blocked the doorway of the residence.

One of the subjects shot a gun in the air, the man said. The subjects allegedly left the residence promising to return in an hour to “shoot the residence up.”