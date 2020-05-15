Report: Orangeburg man robbed of stimulus money

Orangeburg County
Sheriff's Office
An Orangeburg man says he was robbed at gunpoint as he was gambling with his federal stimulus money, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The robbery occurred as the man was playing tonk, a card game, at 8 p.m. Thursday at Roosevelt Gardens apartments.
The man lost about $100 before stepping away to buy some marijuana, the report said.
He said four individuals in a black Honda presented a firearm and asked, “What you got?”
When he replied, "I ain't got nothing,” a backseat passenger cocked a firearm, prompting the man to place his wallet and cell phone on the ground.
The man said he had about $900 in his wallet.
In other incidents:
• About $26,500 worth of vehicles and lawn equipment were stolen Wednesday night from an Orangeburg lawn and landscaping company.
Stribling Lawn and Landscaping reported an unknown subject broke into the business and stole a white 2002 Ford F150 with Striblings Landscape written on the sides of both doors; a green, flat-deck utility trailer; a zero-turn, yellow lawnmower and other lawn equipment including weed trimmers, edge trimmers, a small push mower and two backpack blowers.
• Construction materials were stolen Thursday from a Eutawville residence under renovation.
The materials stolen from the Sabrina Lane residence include several sheets of roofing, about three rolls of wire fencing and a weed trimmer.
The items are valued at about $2,100.
• Someone burglarized a Five Chop Road car wash and service station Wednesday night.
The owner of Busy Bees car wash and service station reported about $1,200 worth of items was stolen from the business, including six Volvo wheels, three Jeep wheels, three used car batteries, two impact guns and one Chrysler wheel.
• An Orangeburg man said he got into an argument with a woman. He claims he was later attacked Thursday morning by her brothers.
The man was at a Baugh Street residence when one of the brothers allegedly forced his way inside and assaulted him, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man said two other men blocked the doorway of the residence.
One of the subjects shot a gun in the air, the man said. The subjects allegedly left the residence promising to return in an hour to “shoot the residence up.”
• A Santee woman reported shots fired outside her house late Thursday evening.
The Bass Drive woman said three shots were fired but her home and vehicle weren’t hit.
The woman believes the individual who fired the shots wants to harm her brother.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man was charged with second-degree burglary for allegedly breaking into a vacant Ellis Avenue apartment.
Darryl Monte Jenkins, 36, 966 Redmon Street, allegedly broke into the apartment early Thursday morning in order to commit the crime of vagrancy, according to an ODPS arrest warrant.
While patrolling the property due to previous burglary reports, officers noticed forcible entry was made into the residence through a side door.
Jenkins was the only occupant of the residence and was found in the living room with food containers and clothing items, the warrant states.
Upon detaining Jenkins, the officers asked him what he was doing at the residence and he said, "I live here" according to an ODPS incident report.
The damage to the door was valued at about $150.
In a separate incident, two vehicles were reported stolen from Velocity Auto Sales on Magnolia Street Thursday night.
The stolen vehicles were a white 2012 Dodge Challenger and a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche.
The Avalanche was later found abandoned with a flat tire on U.S. Highway 301 near Lake Drive.
The vehicles are valued at $18,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.