Report: Orangeburg man robbed after ATM visit

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man reported that someone robbed him at gunpoint early Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man said he went to the Shell/Bojangles gas station on Chestnut Street around 12:45 a.m. to withdraw $900 from the ATM.

He returned to his Campus Drive home and locked the door.

Around 1:30 a.m., an acquaintance allegedly kicked in the door to his room and pointed a gun at him, demanding the money he was owed.

The man asked if $360 would be OK.

With cash in hand, the acquaintance left.

One of the man’s roommates told deputies the man often borrows money from numerous people and then pays them back on the third of each month, because that’s when he gets a check.

The acquaintance was among a group of people who were at the house waiting for the man to return home, the report said.

The roommate played dice with them until the man returned.