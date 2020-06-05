Report: Orangeburg man robbed after ATM visit

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man reported that someone robbed him at gunpoint early Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man said he went to the Shell/Bojangles gas station on Chestnut Street around 12:45 a.m. to withdraw $900 from the ATM.
He returned to his Campus Drive home and locked the door.
Around 1:30 a.m., an acquaintance allegedly kicked in the door to his room and pointed a gun at him, demanding the money he was owed.
The man asked if $360 would be OK.
With cash in hand, the acquaintance left.
One of the man’s roommates told deputies the man often borrows money from numerous people and then pays them back on the third of each month, because that’s when he gets a check.
The acquaintance was among a group of people who were at the house waiting for the man to return home, the report said.
The roommate played dice with them until the man returned.
The roommate didn’t see that the acquaintance had a gun, he told deputies. The acquaintance did say he was going to get the money the man owed him, the report said.
In a separate incident, an Orangeburg woman wants her ex-boyfriend to return her gold teeth, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman alleges her ex broke into her apartment around 1 p.m. Thursday.
She was in her bed when she heard a loud noise. She got up and saw her ex-boyfriend allegedly rifling through her clothes basket.
The woman said he called her a vulgar name and the two began to argue.
She claims he took her gold teeth and left.
A deputy spoke with the ex, who said he’d return the woman’s teeth.
The woman plans to file charges because she doesn’t believe he’ll return them.
The teeth are valued at $500.
