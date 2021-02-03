Report: Orangeburg man lost $25,000 trying to get grant

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man claims that he lost $25,000 in his effort to secure a grant to start a small business, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man reported that he’s spent $25,000 using cash and credit cards since June 2020.
A person online instructed the man to purchase Apple iTunes gift cards and then provide the gift card access codes to that person, the report said.
The man told a deputy he needed to file a report so he can try to recoup some of the money from his credit card companies.
In an unrelated report, someone stole a catalytic converter from a Ford F550 boom truck parked in a fenced area at Tri-County Electric Co-op’s office at 9348 Old Number Six Highway in Santee.
An employee reported the theft on Tuesday morning.
The estimated damage to the truck is $1,500 and the catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.
