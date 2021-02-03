Report: Orangeburg man lost $25,000 trying to get grant

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man claims that he lost $25,000 in his effort to secure a grant to start a small business, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man reported that he’s spent $25,000 using cash and credit cards since June 2020.

A person online instructed the man to purchase Apple iTunes gift cards and then provide the gift card access codes to that person, the report said.

The man told a deputy he needed to file a report so he can try to recoup some of the money from his credit card companies.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a catalytic converter from a Ford F550 boom truck parked in a fenced area at Tri-County Electric Co-op’s office at 9348 Old Number Six Highway in Santee.

An employee reported the theft on Tuesday morning.

The estimated damage to the truck is $1,500 and the catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.