Report: Orangeburg man attacked with hammer, robbed

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 51-year-old man claims a woman attacked him with a hammer and stole his phone on Monday night, according to an incident report.

The man told officers that he was outside of his Folly Road apartment with his friends when a woman showed up in a black Honda.

The woman exited the Honda and retrieved a hammer from a nearby truck, the report states. The woman allegedly walked up to the man and stuck his left arm with the hammer.

The man dropped his Motorola Moto E Stylus phone. The woman allegedly picked up the phone and left.

The man claims the woman owes him money.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment of bruising and blood on his left arm.

The value of the phone is $200.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a book bag from a Buick Enclave parked at a Berry Street home.

The Buick’s owner told officers she’d secured her vehicle for the night, but discovered someone stole her book bag around 6:45 a.m. Monday.