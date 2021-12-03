Report: Orangeburg burglary suspect found under truck; man accused of stealing beer, cigarettes

Orangeburg

Officers used a stun gun to subdue a burglary suspect who allegedly tried to hide under a pickup truck on Wednesday morning, according to an ODPS incident report.

Leander Sledge Jones, 36, of Bowman and Fairfield Street in Orangeburg, is facing three counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of resisting arrest and intent to defraud lottery.

Two detectives in an unmarked car spotted a person matching Jones’ description on Fairfield Street around 8:30 a.m.

The detectives exited the patrol car and yelled “Police! Stop!” but the man allegedly ran away.

Detectives found him underneath the pickup behind another person’s Fairfield Street home, the report said.

Officers attempted to reason with Jones to get him to come out from under the truck, but he wouldn’t leave on his own, according to an incident report.

Officers then attempted to physically pull him out, but Jones allegedly held “on to parts of the truck as officers attempted to extract him,” according to warrants.

When an officer pressed her stun gun against Jones’ upper back left thigh for five seconds, he released his grip from the frame of the pickup, the report states.

Officers then took him into custody.

He’s accused of two burglaries that occurred on Oct. 4. Both incidents are recorded on business surveillance videos, warrants say.

Around 3:30 a.m., Jones allegedly broke into the BP gas station, located at 806 John C. Calhoun Drive, and took two cases of Natty Daddy beer.

Then at 4:18 a.m., he allegedly broke into Dollar Deals, located at 1112 Boulevard St., and stole three cartons of Newport cigarettes, plus multiple additional packs, according to his warrant.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Jones allegedly took multiple lottery ticket books from the Quick Store, located at 1456 Charleston Highway.

That incident took place on Nov. 9 around 4:17 a.m.

In another incident, an alarm company notified ODPS officers at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday of a possible burglary at Quick Pantry, located at 3380 Broughton St.

Two trays of lighters, 17 cartons of Newport cigarettes and three packs each of Game cigars and Swisher Sweet cigars were stolen.

Jones has multiple burglary convictions.

If convicted on the recent charges, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, a Sulton Court woman reported that an unknown man forced his way into her locked home just after 2 a.m. Friday.

He left when she chased him out with a broom.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Deputies found a suspected burglar inside of a convenience store cooler late Thursday night.

Brian Antonio Favor, 38, of 105 Asmond Lane, St. Matthews, is facing one count of second-degree burglary.

At 11:11 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress at Sai Mart, located at 108 Whittaker Parkway in Orangeburg.

The burglar entered the store through a broken window, the report states.

Deputies located Favor in a walk-in cooler and arrested him, according to the report.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

