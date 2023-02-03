Three Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers claim a dog bit them multiple times as were as they attempted to serve warrants on a suspect.

Demetrius Lamont Jamison, 31, of Lindale Street, is facing the charge of resisting arrest as a result. Jamison had previously sued the city over an arrest and been awarded $750,000.

The latest incident began Tuesday as officers attempted to serve Jamison with warrants in connection with an incident in the parking lot of Pic-n-Pay, located at 1251 Broughton Street.

The first officer noticed Jamison was trying to catch his loose dog near his residence, according to an incident report.

The officer let Jamison continue to try to catch his dog until other officers arrived.

As other officers arrived, the dog ran back toward the house and Jamison followed behind, the report said.

An officer attempted to place handcuffs on Jamison, but he allegedly pulled away from him.

At that time, the dog “jumped up and bit” the officer’s right forearm and right calf.

Jamison began walking toward the front of the residence while his mother and girlfriend “began getting between” him and officers, the report claims.

Two other officers attempted to take Jamison into custody, but his dog allegedly bit them, too.

Officers claim that Jamison picked up a metal chair as if he was going to use it as a weapon, but he then dropped it.

They allege Jamison then approached an officer and the officer pushed him back.

At that moment, Jamison allegedly said, “Why the f - - - you pushing me for?” He allegedly lunged toward the officer.

Jamison “pulled his pants up and took a fighting stance,” according to the report.

“I immediately deploy my Taser, with one probe making contact with the center” of Jamison’s chest and the other probe contacting his left forearm, the report said.

Before the stun gun’s five-second cycle could complete, Jamison’s mother allegedly grabbed at least one of the wires and broke it, rendering the Taser ineffective, the report states.

At that point, Jamison pulled both probes from his body.

Officers claim Jamison’s girlfriend let the dog back out of the house and it attempted to bite officers again.

One officer said he kicked at the dog to get it away, according to the report.

Officers attempt to use the stun gun on Jamison again, with one probe making contact with the chest area and the other with his left forearm.

An officer then tried to get Jamison on the ground so he could be taken into custody.

During the commotion, Jamison allegedly grabbed the officer’s stun gun with both hands, stood back on his feet and shoved the officer off of the porch.

Jamison retreated into the house, the report said.

By this time, more officers arrived on the scene and were able to take Jamison into custody in one of the bedrooms.

The officers were seen by medical personnel and released back to duty, according to City of Orangeburg spokeswoman Jennifer Van Cleave.

They had been trying to take him into custody on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful carrying of firearm, discharging a firearm in the city limits and first-offense driving under suspension.

This isn’t the first time Jamison’s encountered the city’s officers.

He sued the city after his April 2018 arrest on charges of head-butting and assaulting officers. He was held in jail for more than four months.

A police lieutenant wrote a memo saying that Jamison didn’t actually strike an officer. A review of body camera footage showed a police corporal encouraging officers to tell investigators that Jamison hit them, according to Jamison’s attorney in that matter, Rep. Justin Bamberg.

In March 2020, the City of Orangeburg agreed to pay him $750,000.