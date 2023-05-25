Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An Orangeburg woman is recovering from an opioid drug overdose after an off-duty deputy saw her lying in a grocery store parking lot, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The deputy discovered the unresponsive woman as he drove past Piggly Wiggly, located at 2526 Old Edisto Drive, at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The deputy called for another deputy to come to the scene. He also called for Orangeburg County EMS.

The unresponsive woman was known by deputies, according to the incident report.

She breathed slowly, had a gurgling sound coming from her mouth, had discolored lips and her skin was cold, the report states.

Deputies performed a sternal chest rub on the woman in an attempt to wake her, but she didn’t react.

The deputy who was called to the scene administered four grams of naloxone to the woman’s right nostril.

The woman regained consciousness when Orangeburg County EMS arrived.

Medics transported the woman to the Medical University of South Carolina-Orangeburg for treatment.