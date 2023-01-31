Report: Neeses man stole tractor, trailer

A 35-year-old Neeses man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a tractor and trailer from a Santee property on Monday afternoon.

James Robert Canaday, of Fiddle Lane, is facing the following charges in Calhoun County: second or subsequent failure to stop for blue lights, unlawfully placing a child at risk, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute “ice”/methamphetamine, first-offense unlawful exposure of methamphetamine to a child and habitual traffic offender driving under suspension.

According to an incident report, he led law enforcement on a chase that reached 80 mph on a curvy road while a woman and his 7-month-old child were in the SUV.

A woman at a Sailfish Court home heard a vehicle in the backyard and then saw an SUV leaving the yard with trailer hauling a tractor.

She called law enforcement as she followed behind the SUV hauling the tractor.

As she followed it into Calhoun County, Cameron Police Chief Dan Stroman attempted to stop it when it entered the town limits, but the SUV sped up, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

As the SUV sped up with the trailer and tractor behind it, “It was making dangerous evasive maneuvers, to include but not limited to, driving in both lanes of travel and passing vehicles in the same lane of travel which caused other motorists to leave the roadway,” the report states.

Stroman led the pursuit, following the SUV eventually making an abrupt turn onto Till Road, the report states.

On Till Road, Calhoun County deputies began to lead the pursuit.

At the intersection of Belleville Road and Till Road, the SUV made a sharp left turn which cause the tongue of the trailer to break away from the SUV’s hitch, leaving the trailer to only be attached to the SUV by chains.

The momentum of the loose trailer cause the SUV to strike a 10-foot embankment, the report states.

The SUV got stuck in the mud and was immobilized.

The driver ran from the smoking SUV, climbing over embankment, the report states.

Deputies caught up with the driver, ordered him to the ground and allegedly found a .380-caliber pistol under him.

They also allegedly found about 10 grams of marijuana and seven grams of “ice”/methamphetamine in his pocket.

Deputies remaining at the SUV found a woman and the driver’s 7-month-old child inside of it.

The car seat for the child wasn’t strapped in appropriately, according to the report, it was resting sideways as a result of the crash, the report states.

On Tuesday, Calhoun County Magistrate Joseph Teague set Canaday’s bond at $1,250,000.

Canaday is also facing the following charges by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: criminal conspiracy, unlawfully placing a child at risk and two counts of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

The value of the tractor and trailer is $30,199.

If Canaday is convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison and a court fine.