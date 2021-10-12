Report: Mother wakes, finds child bleeding and not breathing; Orangeburg police, coroner’s office probe death

The adult male got up at some point and took two other minor children in the home to Bojangles, the report states. He then took them to school and daycare.

The mother told officers she later heard the front door. When she got up, her son was lying on the floor beside the bed “bleeding from the head and wasn’t breathing,” the report states.

She told the adult male to take her and the boy to the hospital.

She called the boy’s father and told him the boy wasn’t breathing and she was on the way to the hospital with him.

An officer reported that the boy’s right eye was “swollen shut and he had bleeding coming from the right side of the back of his head.”

An Orangeburg County deputy coroner and an S.C. Law Enforcement Division agent also arrived at the hospital.

By 11:30 a.m., additional officers went to the Russell Street home where the boy lived to secure the scene.

The front door was unlocked and there appeared to be drops of blood in the doorway, one officer reported.

No one else was inside the home.

Officers also found a large pool of blood in the front left bedroom, the report states.