Report: Missing children found, safe
Report: Missing children found, safe

Three children reported missing by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety earlier this month were found Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee with their father, Michael Dion McGee, according to a release from the City of Orangeburg.

The children are safe.

McGee was taken into custody for alleged custodial interference, the city reported. The children are currently in the process of being brought back to South Carolina.

ODPS alleges McGee did not return the children to their mother, who has custody of them.

McGee
