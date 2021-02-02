Report: Men snatch $1,000 from woman at Prince of Orange Mall

The Hartsville woman rented a 2019 Chevrolet Impala and allegedly didn’t return it by Sept. 18.

The business also hired a repossession service to locate and retrieve the vehicles, but the service couldn’t find them.

The Dodge is valued at $22,790 and the Chevrolet is valued at $13,038.

• An Orangeburg man claims that his girlfriend didn’t return with this vehicle on Monday, according to a police incident report.

The 2013 light blue Dodge Avenger is valued at $5,999.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two employees of Crowder Flooring in Eutawville were assaulted just before 4 p.m. Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A female employee told deputies that she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her Chevrolet Suburban when a white SUV pulled up to the business on Old Number Six Highway.

A man exited the SUV, attempted to open her Suburban’s door and then used a firearm to strike her window, shattering it, she said,

She said the man ordered her to get out of the vehicle.