Report: Men snatch $1,000 from woman at Prince of Orange Mall

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Three men snatched $1,000 in twenty dollar bills from a woman inside of the Prince of Orange Mall on Chestnut Street, according to a police incident report.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Monday.
The woman said she was walking through the mall getting her money together when three males came up and snatched the cash from her, the report states.
She said the men were Black males. One stood about 5-foot-10, had dark skin and wore colorful pants and a black hoodie.
Another stood about 6 feet, had light skin, cornrows and a white shirt with a blue and red jacket.
The third man stood about 5-foot-6, had light skin and wore blue jeans and a blue jacket.
The incident remains under investigation.
If anyone has information about it, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
In unrelated reports:
• An employee of Hertz Car Rental on Chestnut Street reported on Monday afternoon that a Smoaks man and a Hartsville woman didn’t return vehicles they’d rented last July.
The Smoaks man rented a 2019 Dodge Charger on July 20 and allegedly didn’t return it by Sept. 7.
The Hartsville woman rented a 2019 Chevrolet Impala and allegedly didn’t return it by Sept. 18.
The business also hired a repossession service to locate and retrieve the vehicles, but the service couldn’t find them.
The Dodge is valued at $22,790 and the Chevrolet is valued at $13,038.
• An Orangeburg man claims that his girlfriend didn’t return with this vehicle on Monday, according to a police incident report.
The 2013 light blue Dodge Avenger is valued at $5,999.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Two employees of Crowder Flooring in Eutawville were assaulted just before 4 p.m. Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A female employee told deputies that she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her Chevrolet Suburban when a white SUV pulled up to the business on Old Number Six Highway.
A man exited the SUV, attempted to open her Suburban’s door and then used a firearm to strike her window, shattering it, she said,
She said the man ordered her to get out of the vehicle.
A male employee stepped outside of the business to see what was happening.
The gunman struck the male employee in the head with the weapon, the female employee said.
A woman also stepped out of the white SUV. When the female employee tried to exit her Suburban, the woman assaulted her, the report said.
When deputies arrived, they found the male employee on the floor holding a brown paper towel to his bloody nose. The left side of the man’s face was swollen and scratched.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
In other reports:
• A Holly Hill man reported at 9 p.m. Monday that someone stole his 2006 black Mercedes-Benz C280.
He’d left it unlocked and with the engine running in his White Sands Road yard, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The S.C. Highway Patrol reported that the Mercedes had been in a single-vehicle collision on Unity Road in Holly Hill.
A trooper had a wrecker tow the vehicle to the impound lot, the report states.
The vehicle is valued at $6,000.
• A Vance man reported that someone stole a 2019 silver Nissan Sentra from his Rock Hill Road home on Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The vehicle is valued at $15,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.