Report: Men shot at car outside Orangeburg club

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A group of men outside an Orangeburg nightclub shot at a car just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A caller reported that someone shot at a car driving near Club Atlantis, located at 1012 Chestnut St.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw several males outside of the club shooting at a car.

As a result, deputies decided to shut down the club for the rest of the evening, the report said.

Deputies located seven .45-caliber shell casings in front of Club Atlantis.

In other reports:

• An employee of Dollar General, located at 13532 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville, says a man stole her Samsung Galaxy S10E cellphone while she was working at 10:43 a.m. Friday.

Deputies reviewed the in-store surveillance video and reported seeing a man take the phone off of the counter while the phone owner was completing his transaction at the cash register, according to an incident report.

The phone is valued at $1,000.