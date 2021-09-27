Report: Men shot at car outside Orangeburg club

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A group of men outside an Orangeburg nightclub shot at a car just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A caller reported that someone shot at a car driving near Club Atlantis, located at 1012 Chestnut St.
Witnesses told deputies that they saw several males outside of the club shooting at a car.
As a result, deputies decided to shut down the club for the rest of the evening, the report said.
Deputies located seven .45-caliber shell casings in front of Club Atlantis.
In other reports:
• An employee of Dollar General, located at 13532 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville, says a man stole her Samsung Galaxy S10E cellphone while she was working at 10:43 a.m. Friday.
Deputies reviewed the in-store surveillance video and reported seeing a man take the phone off of the counter while the phone owner was completing his transaction at the cash register, according to an incident report.
The phone is valued at $1,000.
• Someone stole the following items from a Lakewood Drive home in Orangeburg: a vanity, an Allen Roth vanity, toilet tissue holder, Selia Pfister faucet, four towel bars, a Shop-Vac, hand tools, lumber, a small box fan and a Lowe’s bathroom light fixture.
The homeowner reported the theft on Friday night.
The value of the stolen items is $2,424.72.
• Someone broke a window at Young’s gas station, located at 1041 Cannon Bridge Road in Cordova, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and stole the lottery ticket case containing all of the lottery tickets.
