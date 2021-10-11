Report: Men rob Orangeburg driver at gunpoint

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Two men robbed the driver of a green Honda CRV at gunpoint just before midnight on Saturday in the 1300 block of St. Matthews Road.

A woman told officers that she and her boyfriend were sitting inside of a green Honda CR-V talking when two unidentified armed people approached her boyfriend at the driver’s side.

She said the two people wore black clothing and hoodies.

The woman immediately got out of the car and went inside of the house, where she called police.

When she returned outside, she saw that her boyfriend was not there and she thought the armed robbers kidnapped him, the report states.

Her boyfriend soon returned and told officers that the armed robbers didn’t kidnap him, but they “put a gun to his head and ordered him to the ground, demanded money and then walked away,” the report states.

He told police that when the armed robbers left, he got in his vehicle and drove away.

He told the armed robbers that he didn’t have any money and wasn’t sure if they’d taken anything that belonged to him, the report states.